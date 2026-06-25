China’s MOFCOM calls on Japan’s business community to urge Japanese govt to correct mistakes

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question, which seriously undermines the political foundation of China-Japan relations and exerts a severe negative impact on China-Japan economic and trade cooperation, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday, when asked about China's attitude toward Japanese business community's visits and exchanges in China and about China's expectations for Japanese firms."It is hoped that Japanese business community, bearing their own interests in mind, urges the Japanese government to earnestly reflect upon and correct its mistakes, so as to create the conditions for bilateral economic and trade cooperation to return to the track of sound development," He said."China continues to expand high-standard opening-up and foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, carrying out mutually beneficial economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with countries around the world and sharing development opportunities," He said.