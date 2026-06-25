SOURCE / ECONOMY
MOFCOM on China-US tariff consultation progress, next steps in communication, and Boeing aircraft and agricultural product purchases
By Global Times Published: Jun 25, 2026 04:01 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG


Asked by a media inquiry for comment regarding the latest progress in China-US trade consultations on tariffs, the next steps for communication, and developments regarding China's purchases of Boeing aircraft and US agricultural products, He Yadong, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press conference on Thursday that in accordance with the consensus reached in China-US economic and trade consultations, both sides have agreed to establish a trade council. Under this framework, the two sides will discuss issues such as reciprocal tariff reductions and related cooperation, and the economic and trade teams will carry out further consultations. 

Cooperation in the fields of aircraft and agricultural trade between China and the US is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, the spokesperson said, noting that both teams will continue to maintain communication, and will encourage and guide enterprises on both sides to strengthen engagement and expand cooperation in these areas.

Global Times
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