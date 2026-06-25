SOURCE / ECONOMY
US' expansion of 'Chinese Military Companies' list undermines firms' interests, prompts China's countermeasures: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Jun 25, 2026 05:20 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG


"The US government's decision to expand its so-called 'Chinese Military Companies List' has seriously undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China has no choice but to take countermeasures. The US entities concerned are all military-related enterprises," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a press briefing when asked about China's decision to place 10 US entities on its export control list and impose government procurement restrictions on 46 US companies following the US government's expansion of its "Chinese Military Companies List." 

To safeguard China's national security and interests and fulfill its international obligations, including non-proliferation, the MOFCOM issued an announcement on June 22 placing 10 US entities, including Aveox, on its export control list in accordance with the law, banning the export of dual-use items to them, in response to the US government's egregious move to expand its so-called "Chinese Military Companies List," He said. 

On the same day, the Ministry of Finance issued a notice stipulating, in accordance with the law, that products manufactured by 46 US companies shall not be procured in government procurement activities, the MOFCOM spokesperson noted.

"We urge the US side to immediately cease its erroneous practices, work with China toward the same direction, and make concerted efforts to better maintain and develop a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," He said.

Global Times 


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