Vital railway in Southwest China's Xizang marks 5th anniversary with over 6.25 million passengers carried

A train crossing a bridge over the Lhasa River on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway is pictured against the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The first electrified railway in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, marked the railway's fifth anniversary of operation on Thursday. It has transported 6.25 million passengers and more than 2 million tons of cargo since its launch, China State Railway Group said.The 435.48‑km-long railway links Lhasa city with Nyingchi city, in east Xizang, with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour. More than 90 percent of the line is situated above 3,000 meters above sea level. The railway crosses the Yarlung Tsangpo River 16 times, with bridges and tunnels accounting for 75 percent of its total length. Since its opening on June 25, 2021, the railway has ended the region's history of being without rail access and brought Fuxing bullet trains to the Qinghai‑Xizang Plateau.Railway authorities have increased transport capacity and optimized train schedules based on passenger flow data.Over the past five years, monthly passenger volume rose from 59,000 people in the initial period to a peak of 153,800. More than 8,000 passenger train journeys have been operated. The line now connects with the Lhasa-Shigatse Railway, allowing Fuxing trains to extend to Shigatse.Cargo transport volume has grown steadily. Train traction tonnage increased from 902 tons in 2021 to 1,415 tons in 2026, and average daily cargo volume in 2026 was 35.7 tons higher than in 2021.The railway has created a "3‑hour economic circle" connecting Lhasa, Nyingchi, Shannan and other regional cities. Over the past five years, Nyingchi and Shannan have maintained average annual GDP growth above 8 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, outpacing the national average. More than 100 tourist trains have been organized, boosting tourism along scenic spots such as the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, Yamzho Yumco, and Mount Namjagbarwa. Nyingchi's annual tourist arrivals rose from 10.06 million in 2021 to 17.35 million in 2025.The railway has maintained a zero-accident safety record for five years. An integrated safety control center has been established, incorporating multiple systems including wind warning, intelligent snow melting, and smart fire protection. Advanced equipment such as intelligent inspection robots, ultrasonic rail flaw detectors, and flood‑prevention drones are deployed to enhance maintenance precision.Global Times