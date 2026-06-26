High-quality products China exports are a contribution to the world, not a shock: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

More and more countries have come to realize that seizing the "China Opportunity 2.0" is an urgent priority, and that win-win cooperation is the long-term path forward. The high-quality products China exports are a contribution to the world, not a shock, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday.Guo made the remarks when asked to comment on that as the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions concluded on Thursday in Dalian, media outlets have been widely discussing China's "market dividend" and "innovation dividend," which have triggered reflections regarding the "China shock" and "trade imbalance" narratives, and that it has been noticed that recently, there has been a growing number of objective and rational voices internationally opposing protectionism and advocating for the building of an open and inclusive world economy.Guo said that from an industrial development perspective, Chinese equipment and components help relevant countries achieve industrial upgrading and iteration, accelerate green transformation, and better integrate into global value chains.The UN Trade and Development has pointed out that, thanks to intermediate goods trade with China, the number of developing countries among the world's major trade hubs increased from 6 to 11 between 2007 and 2024, the spokesperson said.Regarding household consumption, China's high-quality, affordable goods have effectively eased inflationary pressures and reduced household spending costs. A report by the European Central Bank estimates that if the EU increases its imports from China by 10 percent in 2026, overall EU import prices would fall by 1.6 percent, according to Guo."China never deliberately pursues a trade surplus; instead, it proactively shares its domestic market with the world," Guo said. In the first five months of this year, China's imports grew by 20.5 percent, outpacing export growth by 8.7 percentage points. Among China's top 50 trading partners, 32 saw their exports to China grow faster than their imports from China.We are witnessing the unfolding of a multi-dimensional picture of "China Opportunity 2.0." The Chinese market will create even richer incremental opportunities, Chinese manufacturing will form a more efficient industrial ecosystem, Chinese infrastructure will provide superior comprehensive conditions, and the Chinese government will continue to build a more open, fair, and friendly business environment, Guo said, noting that taking root in China means choosing opportunities; integrating into China means winning the future.Global Times