Chinese envoy calls for revitalizing, activating and strengthening the UN, preventing rise of ‘neo-militarism’ at Charter Day commemoration

Fu Cong photo: VCG
Speaking at the
General Assembly commemoration of UN Charter Day, Fu stressed the need to
return to the original aspiration of the UN Charter, uphold its spirit and
honor the obligations enshrined in the document.
The UN stands as a
major achievement of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. All countries
should jointly safeguard the outcomes of World War II victory, firmly uphold a
correct view of history, oppose any words and deeds that distort historical
facts, and never allow historical tragedies to repeat themselves, he said. “We
must never allow ‘neo-militarism’ to gain momentum and become a menace,” the
Chinese envoy said.
Fu underlined that
all nations need to champion true multilateralism, support the UN in playing a
central role in international affairs, and advance a more just and reasonable
global governance system. Major countries bear particular responsibilities.
They must take the lead in upholding the rule of law, pursuing the right path
and setting an example for others, Fu noted.
As the first
country to sign the Charter, China will continue to honor its solemn
commitments under the Charter through tangible actions and make unremitting
efforts to advance the building of a community with a shared future for
mankind, Ambassador Fu added.
Global Times