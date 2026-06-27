Chinese envoy calls for revitalizing, activating and strengthening the UN, preventing rise of ‘neo-militarism’ at Charter Day commemoration

Fu Cong photo: VCG

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong on Friday called on the international community to take concrete actions to uphold the UN Charter and jointly revitalize, activate, and strengthen the United Nations, as today’s world faces profound changes, turbulence and intertwined crises.

Speaking at the General Assembly commemoration of UN Charter Day, Fu stressed the need to return to the original aspiration of the UN Charter, uphold its spirit and honor the obligations enshrined in the document.

The UN stands as a major achievement of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. All countries should jointly safeguard the outcomes of World War II victory, firmly uphold a correct view of history, oppose any words and deeds that distort historical facts, and never allow historical tragedies to repeat themselves, he said. “We must never allow ‘neo-militarism’ to gain momentum and become a menace,” the Chinese envoy said.

Fu underlined that all nations need to champion true multilateralism, support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, and advance a more just and reasonable global governance system. Major countries bear particular responsibilities. They must take the lead in upholding the rule of law, pursuing the right path and setting an example for others, Fu noted.

As the first country to sign the Charter, China will continue to honor its solemn commitments under the Charter through tangible actions and make unremitting efforts to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Ambassador Fu added.

Global Times