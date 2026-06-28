Diplomatic envoys explore high tech vitality in central China's Hubei

A foreign diplomatic envoy tries a VR device at Wuhan Huaweike Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2026. Nearly 40 envoys from 27 countries and international organizations visited Hubei this week to learn how artificial intelligence, robotics, and technologies are reshaping one of China's fastest-growing innovation hubs. The delegation included ambassadors, senior diplomats, and think tank experts from countries such as Turkmenistan, Comoros, Bulgaria, Argentina, Britain and Spain. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

In an immersive exhibition in central China's Wuhan City, Hubei Province, a humanoid robot drew a bow, released an arrow and hit the target. Nearby, a robot band pounded out rock music while some other robots danced or executed Chinese martial arts.The futuristic performance was one of many demonstrations that greeted nearly 40 envoys from 27 countries and international organizations during a visit to Hubei this week.The delegation, which included ambassadors, senior diplomats, and think tank experts from countries such as Turkmenistan, Comoros, Bulgaria, Argentina, Britain and Spain, explored how artificial intelligence, robotics, and technologies are reshaping one of China's fastest-growing innovation hubs."AI is the way of the future. This place that we are currently at, I see where they're a step ahead of the world," said Paul Antonio Clare Jr., second secretary of the Embassy of the Bahamas to China. "The robots will be helping within different industries, lifting something heavy or even helping someone elderly open a door. We have to embrace it."At Wuhan Huaweike Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., the envoys explored one of the key technologies behind the fast-growing humanoid robot industry. The company develops flexible sensing technologies used in embodied AI, including its self-developed electronic skin for humanoid robots, which it says held more than 70 percent of the market in 2025.With vision-tracking glasses on, the envoys moved their fingers in the device's field of view. Across from them, a robotic hand mirrored every movement in real time. They also experienced intelligent vehicle cockpits and AI-powered furniture that respond to human actions through advanced sensing technologies."This technology can help us live more comfortably in society, free from the anxieties of aging. I believe such innovations will be invaluable in both the UK and China, especially as populations continue to age," said Dominic McAllister, British Consul General in Wuhan.The delegation also boarded a suspended monorail in Wuhan, which glides above the Optics Valley. Known as one of China's leading science and technology hubs, Optics Valley is home to the world's largest research and manufacturing base for optical fiber, optical cable and optical communication devices. In 2025, the region's optoelectronics industry surpassed 650 billion yuan (about 95.3 billion U.S. dollars) in output value.At Voyah's automobile plant, the visitors observed a highly digitized production line. Real-time manufacturing data flashed across giant screens while automated guided vehicles transported components through the factory. Every vehicle carried its own digital identity, allowing every part and production step to be traced throughout the manufacturing process.Milad Raad, Lebanese Ambassador to China, recorded much of the tour on his smartphone."I've known that Voyah exports to my country already," Raad said. "They have a showroom and a service center. That's why I'm interested more now to know about the company, to see what we can do further in terms of cooperation between the company and exporting to Lebanon."In Yichang, the delegation visited Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading yeast producers, with more than 20 percent of the global market share and over 55 percent in China.While traditionally known for baking and Chinese steamed foods, the company is now pushing into synthetic biology, trying to extract protein from microorganisms by efficiently converting agricultural crops. Its yeast-based protein products, with protein content exceeding 70 percent, are now used in protein powders, nutrition bars and vegetarian foods.The envoys listened closely as company representatives explained the technology, before sampling a range of products made with its yeast, including bread, steamed buns and muffins."It's so tasty. The level of technology and hygiene that they use is very serious, professional and advanced," said Raad. "After this trip, I'm sure I would be looking for it in the supermarket."

Foreign diplomatic envoys watch a humanoid robot performance in an immersive exhibition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2026.

A foreign diplomatic envoy experiences a simulated cockpit at Voyah's automobile plant in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2026.

Foreign diplomatic envoys watch a robot dog performance in an immersive exhibition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2026.