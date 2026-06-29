ROK media delegation feels the pulse of south China high-tech hub Shenzhen

Media delegation members from the Republic of Korea (ROK) visit the headquarters of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) maker BYD in Pingshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2026. From Tuesday to Friday this week, a six-member ROK media delegation paid a visit to Shenzhen, China's high-tech powerhouse, to get a first-hand sense of the city's dynamic development. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

When talking about Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, the first images that came to Park Gayoung's mind were artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, robots and drones. But this journalist from the Republic of Korea (ROK) was caught off guard by Shenzhen's lush ecological environment during a recent trip there."I had never imagined Shenzhen would boast such impressive green landscapes," said Park, a reporter with The Korea Herald.From Tuesday to Friday this week, a six-member ROK media delegation paid a visit to Shenzhen, China's high-tech powerhouse, to get a first-hand sense of the city's dynamic development.Adjacent to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Shenzhen was one of China's first special economic zones. What was once a fishing village has since evolved into a global manufacturing powerhouse, with assembly lines churning out computers, phones and other gadgets for global brands.At a flagship store of drone-manufacturing giant DJI in Shenzhen, visitors got up close with a variety of drones and professional imaging equipment and tested out several product models. They also watched demonstrations of cutting-edge robotic technologies."I knew China's robot industry was robust, but this on-site visit made me realize its development level is far beyond my expectations," said Kwak Jinsan with The Hankyoreh. "Its complete industrial support system, covering the entire upstream and downstream chain, is truly admirable."At the headquarters of BYD, one of China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) makers, the delegation experienced the company's ultra-fast flash charging technology and took test drives involving multiple NEV models.Driving NEVs in the ROK sometimes causes motion sickness and discomfort, Kwak said. "But the NEVs I tested in Shenzhen run so smoothly that they are barely distinguishable from traditional fuel vehicles. Their interior configuration and driving comfort are exceptionally high-quality."China's scientific and technological strength and industrial achievements are now beyond doubt, he noted, attributing these accomplishments to the country's long-term sustained investment in innovation.Many delegation members purchased smart headsets, mini cameras, robot dogs and other tech products as souvenirs. Choi Minjee, a reporter from Kyunghyang Shinmun, bought a smart automatic curling iron for herself. "Small AI products like this are not yet widely available in the ROK, but they are ubiquitous in Shenzhen," she said. "You can directly feel the advantages brought by the city's complete and mature electronic information industrial chain."Beyond its reputation as a global tech hub, Shenzhen's ecological advancement has also left a deep impression on visiting delegates.Riding in electric vehicles along scenic pedestrian corridors, the delegation took in a view of towering skyscrapers, lush green belts and the azure coastal seascape."Shenzhen is a sprawling metropolis that seamlessly integrates industrial clusters, residential communities and natural ecological spaces," said Oh Ahyoung, a reporter with the Korean Broadcasting System.Kim Beomsoo from the Segye Times believes the upcoming meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which is to be hosted by Shenzhen later this year, will further lift the city's global profile, and give a further boost to its intelligent manufacturing and information technology industries as they expand into the global market.Members of the delegation stated that this visit had allowed them to break free from pre-existing stereotypical perceptions and witness the real China. They noted that they would give a truthful account of what they saw and heard during the trip, and present an innovative, open and green Shenzhen to a wider global audience.

Media delegation members from the Republic of Korea (ROK) learn about products at a flagship store of drone-manufacturing giant DJI in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 24, 2026. From Tuesday to Friday this week, a six-member ROK media delegation paid a visit to Shenzhen, China's high-tech powerhouse, to get a first-hand sense of the city's dynamic development. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Media delegation members from the Republic of Korea (ROK) visit Longgang Energy Ecological Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2026. From Tuesday to Friday this week, a six-member ROK media delegation paid a visit to Shenzhen, China's high-tech powerhouse, to get a first-hand sense of the city's dynamic development. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Media delegation members from the Republic of Korea (ROK) watch a robot demonstration in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2026. From Tuesday to Friday this week, a six-member ROK media delegation paid a visit to Shenzhen, China's high-tech powerhouse, to get a first-hand sense of the city's dynamic development. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)