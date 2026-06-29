Xi to confer July 1 Medal, address gathering marking CPC's 105th founding anniversary

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will confer the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members at a gathering marking the Party's 105th founding anniversary on Wednesday.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



The CPC was founded on July 1, 1921.



At Wednesday's gathering, outstanding Party members, Party workers, and primary-level Party organizations from across the country will also be honored.



The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and xinhuanet.com. It will also be relayed simultaneously on websites of leading media organizations, including people.cn, cctv.com, and china.com.cn, as well as on mobile apps run by People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and China Central Television.

