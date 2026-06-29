Somali officials, businesses eye China's vast market, investment opportunities under zero-tariff policy

Gamal Mohamed Hassan, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Somalia (left) and Hodan Osman Abdi, Somali Ambassador to China (center) at the high-level economic forum in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of the Somali Embassy in Beijing

China's zero tariff policy for African countries with which it has diplomatic relations is a very good policy for Somalia, as it helps Somalia's business community export higher value-added products to China while accelerating the country's economic and trade partnership with the world's second-largest economy, Gamal Mohamed Hassan, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Somalia, told the Global Times on Monday.Hassan made the remarks at the Somalia Industrialization and Special Economic Zones High-Level Forum in Beijing on Monday, where Somali officials and business leaders hailed China's zero tariff policy as a key opportunity to expand exports, attract investment and deepen bilateral economic ties. More than 200 business representatives from both countries attended the event, covering sectors ranging from trade to infrastructure and investment.China has granted zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations since May 1, while continuing to advance negotiations on economic partnership agreements for shared development. This move has made China the world's first major economy to unilaterally grant comprehensive zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it has diplomatic ties, as well as to all least developed countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China.Commenting on the significant potential of China's zero tariff policy for countries such as Somalia, Hodan Osman Abdi, Somali Ambassador to China, told the Global Times on Monday that the policy provides an important opportunity for ordinary Somali businesspeople and farmers to access more profitable markets for their products, particularly agricultural goods."Somalia is highly dependent on agriculture, which is our largest employer... The Chinese market, where demand is enormous and far exceeds what we could currently supply, will bring more income and greater prosperity to ordinary Somali households. That's why we believe this is an excellent opportunity to seize," she said.Abdi said this was also why Somalia decided to hold the forum under the theme of China's zero tariff policy, bringing together interested people from both countries to explore ways to strengthen cooperation. The Somali ambassador that her country has abundant marine and fisheries resources that the Chinese market needs, indicating strong trade complementarity ahead.Ahmed Kirish, a Somali business person, is engaged in the infrastructure business in Somalia, carrying out construction projects such as airports and seaports. Kirish told the Global Times at Monday's forum that Chinese investment is crucial, as the African country needs roads and bridges for development, and there is a lot Somalia can learn from China's experience and technology.Since the zero-tariff policy was adopted last month, the Somali businessperson is also exploring opportunities in the trade sector. "Products such as sashimi, watermelon and fisheries could find their way into the Chinese market, which is an opportunity not to be missed," he said.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Somalia economic and trade relations and economic and technical cooperation have progressed smoothly. In 2025, bilateral trade reached $1.027 billion. China's main exports to Somalia include chemical fibers, telecommunications equipment and construction machinery, while its main imports from Somalia include gum, gemstones and leather, according to the data from the official website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.