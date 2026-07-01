China to hold gathering marking CPC's 105th founding anniversary

China will hold a gathering to celebrate the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, will confer the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech.



Outstanding Party members, Party workers, and primary-level Party organizations from across the country will also be honored at the gathering.



