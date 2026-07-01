Recipients of July 1 Medal arrive at the Great Hall of the People

Wu Yaqin, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Wu Yaqin, recipient of the July 1 Medal, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Ma Shanxiang, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Uhas Sulayman, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Li Liancheng, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Wang Yuchang, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhao Yafu, recipient of the July 1 Medal, greets children outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in central Beijing. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhong Jue, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. China will hold a gathering to celebrate the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhao Yafu, recipient of the July 1 Medal, enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2026. China will hold a gathering to celebrate the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)