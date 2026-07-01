CPC writes most magnificent epic in millennia-long history of Chinese nation: Xi

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent epic in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation through unremitting endeavors, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on Wednesday.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the CPC in Beijing.



The endeavors over the past 105 years have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, opened up the right path for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, said Xi.



They have also produced a profound influence on the course of world history, and made the CPC a powerful Communist Party, he said.





