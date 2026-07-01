Where it all began: International visitors explore the CPC's origins



At 76 Xingye Road in Shanghai stands a small Shikumen building where the Communist Party of China (CPC) was founded.



More than a century later, visitors from around the world come to this historic site to trace a journey that has transformed the country and improved the lives of millions — from China's struggle for national independence and people's liberation to its path of reform, development and modernization.



Standing where the story began, they ask one question: Why has the CPC succeeded, and how has it helped shape the China of today?

