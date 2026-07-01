China evolves from ‘world’s factory’ to ‘world’s market’ and ‘innovation powerhouse’: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked by media inquiry for comment regarding the International Institute for Management Development's 2026 World Competitiveness report, which ranked the Chinese mainland 12th globally and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region second, as well as remarks by business leaders describing China as "the world's most hardcore gym" and arguing that its unique strengths in scaling up and rapid innovation will become a key pillar of "China Opportunity 2.0," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that, from serving as the "world's factory" to becoming the "world's market" and now an "innovation powerhouse," China has continued to strengthen its global competitiveness.This progress has been underpinned by a stable policy environment and fueled by the strong momentum of technological innovation. While delivering greater market opportunities to the world, China is also generating an ever-growing innovation dividend, Guo said at a regular press conference.The spokesperson said that a growing number of foreign companies have come to China to establish R&D centers and regional headquarters, integrating more deeply into the country's innovation and industrial chains. Their focus has shifted from "Made in China" to "Created in China." In 2025, 14,000 new foreign-invested enterprises were established in the scientific research and technical services sector, up 27.2 percent year-on-year, said Guo.In China, international companies can quickly connect with partners across the entire value chain, making innovation more efficient and accessible. This enables them not only to succeed in China, but also to enhance their competitiveness in global markets, according to the spokesperson.Guo added that against global headwinds, innovation is key to fending off downward pressures and boosting growth drivers.China will remain firmly committed to high-standard opening-up, continue to share cutting-edge technologies and innovation achievements with the world, and welcome companies from all countries to seize the opportunities of "China Opportunity 2.0" to achieve new breakthroughs, said Guo, noting that through openness and cooperation, countries can build greater resilience, and through shared development, create a better future together.Global Times