Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed the 105-year history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the "most magnificent epic" of the Chinese nation and urged the Party to press ahead to build China into a modern socialist country on schedule.



Addressing a gathering marking the CPC's 105th founding anniversary in Beijing, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on Party members to remain steadfast in their convictions and work tirelessly to fulfill the Party's missions in the new era and on the new journey.



Founded in 1921 against the backdrop of a weak China plagued by foreign humiliation and poverty, the CPC has grown from a small group of just over 50 members into the world's largest governing party with tremendous global influence.



Xi underscored the importance of meeting the goal of fully realizing socialist modernization by the middle of the century.



"Time stops for no one, and neither does history," he said.



CREATE HISTORIC FEATS



The whole Party must adhere to its basic theory, basic line and basic policy to "remain undaunted by passing clouds and stay on course through wind and waves," Xi said.



Stressing that the Party must rely closely on the people to create historic feats, Xi urged Party members to "further reinvigorate the enterprising spirit for getting things done."



He also called on the whole Party to actively respond to risks and challenges on the path ahead.



"China's development is now in a period where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and where uncertain and unpredictable factors are on the rise. We must always be prepared to withstand major tests of high winds and raging waves, and even violent storms," he warned.



As profound changes unseen in a century accelerate, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with humanity once again standing at a crossroads of choice, Xi said.



"We must continuously promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.



Xi also stressed advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance with sustained efforts to win "the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption."



"It is imperative that all of us in the Party never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, that we always stay modest, prudent, and hard-working, and that we have the courage and ability to carry on our fight," he added.



According to the latest statistics, the CPC now has nearly 101.29 million members and over 5.43 million primary-level Party organizations.



At the gathering, Xi conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor. Eight individuals received the honor this year, including a grassroots mediator, a veteran, a village Party official, a rural doctor, a community worker, an agricultural specialist, a mechanical engineering expert, and a petroleum refining engineering expert who was honored posthumously.



Outstanding Party members, Party workers, and primary-level Party organizations from across the country were also honored at the 3,000-strong gathering.



The event was attended by Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi -- all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee -- as well as Vice President Han Zheng.



FINE QUALITIES



In his address, Xi said the CPC boasts fine qualities with no parallel among other political parties and political forces.



He said the Party's endeavors over the past 105 years have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, blazed the right path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, had a profound influence on the course of world history, and made the CPC a powerful Communist Party.



Under the CPC's leadership, China has become the world's second-largest economy, emerged as one of the world's fastest-rising innovators, raised the average life expectancy of its people to more than 79 years, and established the world's largest education, social security and healthcare systems.



The Party remains committed to seeking truth and always adheres to the right direction, Xi said, adding that it is deeply rooted in the people and always boasts a solid foundation.



He said the CPC courageously rises to its historic missions and always maintains the strategic initiative. It follows the trend of development and always remains at the forefront of the times.



Xi also praised the Party's courage and ability to fight, its unwavering confidence in victory, and its commitment to continuous self-improvement.



Having led the country to eradicate absolute poverty, the CPC has mapped out a blueprint to basically realize modernization by 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of the century.



Stressing the need to uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces, Xi urged efforts to achieve the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and elevate the people's armed forces to world-class status at a faster pace.



He also called on the military to resolutely defend China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.



Promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao is essential to realizing national rejuvenation, Xi said.



Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification are a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC, he said.



He pledged resolute actions to fight secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and advance national reunification.

