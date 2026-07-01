PHOTO / BIZ
Export checks
By VCG Published: Jul 01, 2026 10:12 PM
An employee checks car engine parts for export to Germany at the workshop of Wudi Kefeng Stainless Steel Products Co in Wudi, East China's Shandong Province, on July 1, 2026. Photo: VCG

An employee checks car engine parts for export to Germany at the workshop of Wudi Kefeng Stainless Steel Products Co in Wudi, East China's Shandong Province, on July 1, 2026. Photo: VCG




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