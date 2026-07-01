Summer animation slate expands with over 15 movies

A Chinese poster for animation movie Toy Story 5 Photo: VCG

China's crowded summer box office is turning into an animation showcase, with more than 15 animated movies already released or scheduled through August as studios lean into myth, history, comedy and global franchises to capture audiences during the lucrative season.The summer movie period, running from June 1 to August 31, is traditionally one of China's strongest box-office windows. For this year's lineup, domestic studios continue to reinterpret traditional narratives while international franchises return with new installments.One of the most anticipated local releases is All Wishes Come True, a comedic reimagining of the Eight Immortals mythology set for release on July 24. The movie takes a lighter approach to classical folklore, portraying the legendary figures as relatable characters.Another standout, Demon Agent, arriving August 8, is set in a fantastical, mechanized version of Tang Dynasty-era (618-907) Chang'an. The story follows a young detective-in-training who teams up with a newly recruited wolf-demon constable to solve a string of mysterious cases.Historical epic Three Kingdoms: The Beginning, releasing on July 10, revisits the turbulent end of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), focusing on events in Luoyang. The movie is produced by Shanghai-based Light Chaser Animation, known for titles such as Chang An and the White Snake series, which have helped establish the studio as a major player in China's animation industry.International titles are also expected to draw strong attention. Pixar has returned with Toy Story 5, which shifts the franchise's focus to the emotional impact of the digital age. Released on June 19, the movie has grossed more than 220 million yuan ($32 million) in the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, making it the second-highest grossing title of the summer season so far.Minions & Monsters, which premiered in Beijing on Tuesday and is set for wide release on Friday, continues the popular Minions franchise with a new creature-driven storyline emphasizing slapstick humor and broad family appeal.PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, will be released in Chinese cinemas on August 8. The Paw Patrol team lands on a mysterious dinosaur island after a storm, where they meet Rex, a stranded pup.Disney's Moana, a live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated movie of the same name, will be screened in China on July 10. The animated installment of the film previously grossed 226 million yuan in the Chinese mainland.Lai Li, an analyst at Maoyan, told the Global Times that while China's summer box office has already entered its second month, the market has yet to fully heat up.By comparison, no animated movie in the first half of the year has crossed the 1 billion yuan mark. Historically, the summer season has been a key release window for animated movies, and market attention is now focused on whether any surprise breakout hits will emerge in the coming weeks.He noted that animation has become one of the most dynamic segments of China's summer season, blending domestic myth-making with globally recognized intellectual property to attract audiences across demographics, with several upcoming releases potentially delivering surprise hits at the box office.