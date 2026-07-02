DPP authorities called ‘traitors to the Chinese nation’ by mainland spokesperson for hype over certain countries’ ‘concern’ over coast guard patrols

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

The Taiwan regional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have not only compromised and made concessions to Japan and the Philippines, but have also sided with external forces in support of actions that infringe upon China's rights and interests. In doing so, they have harmed the overall interests of the Chinese nation, the shared interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, and the vital interests of Taiwan's fishermen, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Thursday.Zhu made the remarks when asked to comment that the US, the UK, France, and Germany have expressed so-called "concern" over law enforcement patrols conducted by Chinese mainland Coast Guard vessels in waters east of Taiwan region, which Taiwan's regional authorities have hyped on.The DPP authorities have become traitors to the Chinese nation, have already been rejected by compatriots on both sides of the Straits, and will inevitably face reckoning of history, said Zhu.Global Times