SOURCE / ECONOMY
China Eastern Airlines announces free in-flight Wi-Fi access on all wide-body flights
By Global Times Published: Jul 02, 2026 11:52 AM
China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745, the first direct air route between China and Argentina, passes through a water gate at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 4, 2025. China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745 touched down in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday afternoon, marking the official launch of the first direct air route between China and Argentina, according to the carrier. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745, the first direct air route between China and Argentina, passes through a water gate at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)



China Eastern Airlines announced on Thursday that, starting rom Friday, in-flight Wi-Fi access will be completely free on all wide-body aircraft operated by China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines.

Following the upgrade, China Eastern's free wide-body Wi-Fi service will be extended to its global routes covering the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia. Going forward, on all China Eastern flights operated by wide-body aircraft—regardless of route length, flight region, or cabin class—passengers will be able to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi service.

Global Times

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