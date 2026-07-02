China willing to facilitate two-way agricultural trade with US: commerce ministry

China is ready to work with the United States to create favorable conditions for two-way agricultural trade, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.



Responding to a question on whether China would reduce or cancel tariffs on US agricultural products, spokesperson He Yadong said agricultural trade is an important part of China-US economic and trade cooperation.



Following recent economic and trade consultations, the two sides have set guiding targets for expanding two-way agricultural trade and agreed in principle to include relevant agricultural products in arrangements under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework, He said.



Companies will conduct trade independently in line with market principles and based on actual demand and market conditions, the spokesperson added.

