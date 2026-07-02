Stories of High-Quality Development | Promoting the expansion of capacity and the upgrading of quality in the service sector

The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) proposes promoting high-quality and efficient development in the service sector to better support industrial upgrading, meet people's livelihood needs, and expand employment.



According to Jing Linbo, director general of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Evaluation Studies, who made the remarks while hosting People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development," the service sector is a vital link between the economy and people's livelihoods. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China's service sector has steadily expanded in scale, with its quality and efficiency continuously improving. It plays an increasingly important role in supporting industrial upgrading, meeting people's livelihood needs and expanding employment. Expanding capacity and upgrading the quality of the service sector is not only vital to economic and social development but also to the broader process of Chinese modernization.



On the new journey ahead, what should be done to open up a new stage of high-quality development in the service sector? The answer lies in three stories.



Flooded with orders: How Yiwu keeps seizing business opportunities



People often ask: how does Yiwu keep seizing business opportunities? Some say the answer is low prices and a wide variety of goods.



But in the view of Chen Guo, a trader in District 5 of Yiwu International Trade City, what truly supports this "magic" is an invisible "super service system."



Take the "palm-shaped sun hat," which recently took the internet by storm, as an example. From a creative idea on overseas social media platforms to the first batch of goods being shipped worldwide, it took traders just over 10 hours. Generally speaking, developing a new product requires designing, making molds and printing — it takes at least a month. But in Yiwu, everything you need is within a 10-kilometer radius.



A great product needs fast delivery too. In Yiwu, customs inspection now takes place before goods are packed and shipped, which is incredibly efficient. The logistics network covers nearly the entire globe, and in many regions goods can even be delivered door-to-door, as easy as domestic shipping.



Once the goods are shipped, can the payment arrive quickly? Wang Tao, who sells small home appliances next door, knows this well. In the past, payments often wouldn't arrive for half a month after shipment. Now, using the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's cross-border RMB settlement service, the money arrives in the time it takes to have a sip of water.



So Yiwu is not just home to foreign traders, but also mold makers, logistics workers, bank managers and more. Hundreds of thousands of ordinary people perfect the smallest details. That's how something can appear from nothing, turning ideas into success. This is the source of Yiwu's strength and confidence to buy and sell worldwide.



"Yiwu speed" shows us that Chinese manufacturing is not only capable of mass production, but also quick production, innovative production, and high-quality production. Behind this is strong support from China's producer services sector, including a strong supply chain system, logistics network, and robust financial services, Jing said.



Home renovation: How to put an end to the 'mystery box' problem



Nowadays, people have higher expectations for their living spaces, but when it comes to home renovation, many still find it a headache. Are the quotes inflated? Will there be hidden add-on costs? How will the final result turn out? Homeowners are full of concerns, and Xin Guiwu, a home renovation designer with Beiwo Home Renovation, is equally concerned.



How can renovation shed its "mystery box" problem and become more transparent and professional? According to Xin, the answer lies in clear standards and the smart use of technology.



In recent years, Xin has seen changes in the industry.



On the one hand, cost has become transparent. Digital quoting systems break down each step of the process in detail, with brand models, construction techniques and individual costs listed item by item, making the expense breakdown as clear as a supermarket receipt. Third-party fund supervision mechanisms hold payments in stages based on the project's progress. Funds are only paid to the contractor after the homeowner inspects and approves each phase, preventing any extra charges from the very start.



On the other hand, the construction process has become transparent. Monitoring platforms allow homeowners to oversee the work online in real time, with live footage of the construction site always accessible. Smart detection instruments use quantitative standards instead of visual checks, making it easier to spot errors. At the same time, a dedicated project coordinator follows every stage, from design and construction to inspection, keeping a close eye on all details.



Many say renovation is like a tough battle, demanding both time and effort. But now, standardized processes keep the process in check, and technology has opened up the mystery box. Renovation is becoming simpler, more transparent and less stressful.



Jing pointed out that from meeting basic daily needs to serving higher-quality, more diverse and personalized demands, our lifestyle services are shifting from "do we have it" to "is it good enough."



How a top inbound-tourism hotspot in China is handling its massive influx of visitors



People often ask: what has made Zhangjiajie a hotspot in China's inbound tourism?



The mountains are the calling card, service is the hidden ace, and culture is the trump card. Li Zejia, an English-speaking tour guide in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, gave her answer after guiding more than 500 foreign tourists.



The mountains and rivers are Zhangjiajie's real advantages. Standing on the summit, with clouds and mist swirling around, Tianmen Mountain and the floating mountains appear occasionally in the haze. The breathtaking sight of thousands of peaks standing in alignment and one pillar propping up the sky is like a universal language. It strikes straight at the heart without the need for translation.



Li has witnessed firsthand the real effort Zhangjiajie has put into inbound tourism. Foreign tourists get through entry quickly with just a passport. Trilingual signs in Chinese, English and Korean cover the scenic zones, and travelers get tax refunds the moment they make a purchase, making it truly possible to travel freely and shop with ease. "Arriving with empty suitcases and leaving with them full" has become a common sight among foreign visitors.



More importantly, a chance conversation with a foreign tourist made Li realize that what draws them here and keeps them lingering is not just the stunning natural scenery, but also the ancient and modern culture, and the everyday vibe of local life. When the Tujia ethnic group's intangible cultural heritage brocade, through her "interpretation," became more than just traditional dowry bedding, Xilankapu (traditional brocade woven by Tujia people) naturally took on an added layer of historical depth in Eastern aesthetics in the hands of foreign tourists.



In Zhangjiajie, there are more than 2,000 foreign-language tour guides and interpreters like Li. They regularly take part in industry training, quickly evolving from scenic-area guides into cultural ambassadors. And they are not just guides. From city entry procedures to sightseeing in the scenic zones, from navigation to shopping, everyone here is a mobile window to the outside world, genuinely showing the world the lovable image of China.



The growing appeal of "China Travel" is a vivid testament to the strength of Chinese services, said Jing.



"From supporting industrial upgrading, to meeting people's everyday needs, to fostering 'Chinese services' brands, a path forward for high-quality development in the service sector — driven by demand, advanced through reform, powered by innovation, and strengthened through openness and cooperation is emerging in front of us," said Jing. As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan period, its service sector, with higher professional standards, stronger innovation, and a more open outlook, is expanding capacity and upgrading the quality, injecting powerful momentum into Chinese modernization.