China unveils five-year plan to improve services, quality of life for people with disabilities

China unveiled on Thursday a plan aimed at further improving social security, public services and living standards for people with disabilities over the next five years.



The plan for the protection and development of persons with disabilities during the 15th Five-year Plan period (2026-2030) was released by the State Council Working Committee on Disability, outlining major development targets, policy measures and key service programs for the period.



According to the plan, China will pursue 32 major tasks in seven key areas, including establishing a more sustainable social security and care service system for people with disabilities by 2030, while also creating more comprehensive and higher-quality employment opportunities for them.



It also pledged more precise and efficient basic public services, richer cultural and spiritual life, greater vitality in technology-assisted disability support, and a more inclusive and accessible social environment.



The overall quality of life and development capacity of people with disabilities are expected to further improve over the next five years, according to the plan.



By the end of 2025, about 27.74 million persons with disabilities had participated in the basic old-age insurance program, and 12.96 million were receiving pension benefits, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation. Among registered persons with disabilities, about 8.9 million had been employed.

