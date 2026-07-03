Xi presents orders to promote two military officers to rank of general

Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Friday presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general at a ceremony in Beijing.The promoted officers are Zhang Shuguang, secretary of the CMC discipline inspection commission and director of the CMC commission of supervision, and Wang Gang, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the CMC, presided over the ceremony and announced the orders of promotion, which were signed by Xi.Xi extended his congratulations to the two generals.General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.