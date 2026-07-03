Chinese national basketball team suffers home defeat to Japan

Photo: Cui Meng/GT





China suffered a humiliating 92-73 home defeat to Japan in a FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifier on Friday in Shenyang, leaving the home side’s hopes of reaching the next round hanging by a thread.The loss dropped China to the bottom of the group on seven points after Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 82-80 overtime on the road earlier on Friday.Japan took a 10-point lead into halftime and steadily widened the margin after the break as China's offense struggled from beyond the arc. The hosts made just six of their 26 three-point attempts in a dismal shooting display.China head coach Guo Shiqiang accepted full responsibility for the defeat."Our preparations were centered on a young squad. Compared with our opponents, we were lacking in experience and mental composure. Our young players and this team need time to grow, and experiencing defeats is part of that process," Guo told the post-match news conference."This defeat is not the responsibility of the players. The responsibility lies with me as the head coach because the tactics and player selections were made by me."The team's inability to contain Japan's offense proved decisive. US-born Japanese center Josh Hawkinson led all scorers with 27 points, while former NBA forward Yuta Watanabe added 16."From a technical standpoint, we did not defend their three-point shooting well, we struggled to stop their fast breaks in transition, and our free-throw percentage was too low," Guo said. "The most important thing now is to regroup as quickly as possible and prepare well for our next game against Chinese Taipei."China captain Zhao Jiwei also pointed to the team's lack of experience as a key factor behind the defeat."Our defensive intensity wasn't good enough. Against their No. 24, we weren't focused enough defensively. Our young players may have been a little too nervous and didn't execute what was required of them. When you fail to do that, your opponent makes you pay."The game also marked the first competitive appearance for emerging Chinese center Yang Hansen with the national team since completing his rookie NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Having had only limited time to integrate into the squad after returning from the US, Yang finished with seven points."Yang has definitely improved in all aspects after spending a year in the NBA and returning to the national team. However, he came back relatively late, so he hasn't yet developed the same level of chemistry with his teammates. He also needs more time to become familiar with the team's tactical system and what it requires of him. That's a very important part of the process," Guo said.Previously China defeated Japan away in Okinawa by 87-80 in February 2026.China will face Chinese Taipei on Monday in Goyang, South Korea, in a must-win game that is likely to determine its fate in the World Cup qualifiers.