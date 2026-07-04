China's express delivery volume tops 100 billion parcels by end June

Photo: VCG

China's express delivery volume had surpassed 100 billion parcels as of the end of June this year, data from the State Post Bureau (SPB) showed on Saturday.The milestone came nine days earlier than in 2025, the bureau said, noting that it signaled a steady upturn in both the express delivery sector and the consumer market.Since the start of 2026, a raft of pro-consumption policy measures has continued to take effect, helping to boost consumer spending and optimize the structure of consumption, said Liu Jiang, an official with the development and research center of the SPB.The consumption rebound has in turn driven sustained expansion in China's express delivery market, Liu said.The bureau also highlighted the sector's ongoing green transition. In June 2025, China's revised regulations on the express delivery sector took effect, encouraging use of environmentally friendly packaging materials that are both degradable and reusable.Since then, the sector's packaging standardization rate has reached 86 percent, and recycled and reusable cartons have been used more than 1.6 billion times, said Lin Hu, an SPB spokesperson and official.Lin added that the sector now uses over 75,000 new energy and clean energy vehicles. "Low-carbon, smart delivery is reshaping consumers' lifestyles."Looking ahead, the bureau said the express delivery sector will further strengthen its leading role in logistics, thereby helping ensure smoother economic circulation and injecting fresh momentum into high-quality economic development.