Xi's discourses on community-level work published

A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on methods for community-level work has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.



The book, featuring nine themes, contains 287 excerpts selected from more than 190 important documents, including reports, speeches, articles, instructions and directives by Xi from April 1983 to April 2026. Some of these excerpts are published for the first time.



Whether during his tenure working in local areas or after he assumed office at the central level, Xi has always attached great importance to community-level work, developing a series of work methods in this regard with both theoretical significance and practical value.



His important remarks on this subject are of great significance for establishing and practicing a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, maintaining the Party's close relationship with the people in the new era, enhancing the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, and thus securing a reliable and enduring source of strength for Chinese modernization, according to the publisher.

