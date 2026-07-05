Team China must take action in do-or-die basketball World Cup qualifier

Photo: Cui Meng/GT
China's men's basketball team's 92-73 home defeat to Japan on Friday has left the team with little time to dwell on what went wrong. Monday's Group B meeting against Chinese Taipei now offers no room for error, with victory essential if China is to keep its World Cup qualification hopes alive.
China had hoped to seize the initiative by defeating Japan on home court on Friday, but instead suffered one of the heaviest losses to its East Asian rival in years. At the same time, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea on the road, throwing Group B into an unexpectedly tight race and leaving the China facing a virtual knockout game.
The 19-point defeat itself was painful. More concerning, however, was how it unfolded.
The Japanese team dictated the tempo for most of the game with relentless ball movement, quick transitions and efficient perimeter shooting, while China's squad struggled to impose its physical advantages or respond tactically. The gap reflected not only execution that night, but also the growing demands of modern international basketball, where pace, spacing and decision-making often outweigh size alone.
Head coach Guo Shiqiang did not shy away from the shortcomings. He acknowledged that the team fell behind in defensive intensity, execution and overall performance, while stressing that the team must regroup quickly because "the next game is crucial."
Guo emphasized that this is a young squad still learning to execute consistently at the international level. Following the defeat to South Korea earlier in the qualifying campaign, he pointed to lapses in execution and focus as key issues that resurfaced against Japan.
Youth has been the defining characteristic of this Chinese team throughout Guo's tenure.
From the beginning of the training camp to the warm-up games and now the World Cup Asian qualifiers, the coaching staff has consistently prioritized developing younger players with an eye toward the Los Angeles Olympic cycle. That long-term vision remains important, but youth inevitably brings inconsistency.
Several players have shown flashes of promise, yet the defeats to both South Korea and Japan exposed familiar weaknesses: difficulty controlling the rhythm of the game, inconsistent defensive communication and an inability to respond when opponents build momentum.
Those shortcomings are not unusual for a rebuilding team, but international basketball offers little patience.
Development and results are often expected to progress together, especially for a program with China's expectations and history.
Monday's game therefore presents not only a qualification test but also a psychological one. Recovering from a defeat in just three days will require resilience as much as tactical adjustments. The players must avoid allowing the disappointment against Japan to linger and instead channel the pressure into a more disciplined performance.
On the court, the priorities are clear. China needs to raise its defensive intensity, reduce unnecessary turnovers and improve execution on both ends of the floor.
Just as importantly, it must turn its advantages in size and interior play into sustained scoring opportunities instead of allowing the game to become another fast-paced perimeter battle.
A single victory will not erase the disappointment in the first phrase of the Asian qualifiers. Nor will it resolve every question surrounding the team's rebuilding process. However, it would demonstrate that this young squad can respond when faced with adversity.
What defines this team now will be its response. Against Chinese Taipei, words will matter little. Only action, and a win, can restore confidence and keep the World Cup hopes of China's basketball team alive.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn