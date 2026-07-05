China's teenage hammer thrower Zhang Jiale stuns Olympic champion at Eugene event

Zhang Jiale of China competes in the Women's Hammer Throw during the Prefontaine Classic, part of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League at Hayward Field on July 04, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: VCG

China's rising hammer throw sensation Zhang Jiale produced a dramatic last-round victory at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, the US, on Saturday, underlining her growing status as one of the country's brightest athletics prospects.The 19-year-old, who already holds the world U20 women's hammer throw record, delivered a personal best of 77.94 meters with her sixth and final attempt at Hayward Field on Saturday, overtaking reigning Olympic champion Camryn Rogers of Canada to claim one of the biggest victories of her young career.Although the women's hammer throw was contested as a non-Diamond discipline in Eugene, the field was among the strongest assembled this season, featuring Olympic, world and continental champions including Rogers, US former world champion DeAnna Price and three-time Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland.Rogers opened the competition with a commanding throw of 77.81 meters, immediately setting the benchmark. The mark also surpassed the previous world U20 record of 77.25 meters that Zhang established at China's National Athletics Championships in 2025.Rather than chasing one spectacular throw, Zhang built her challenge through remarkable consistency. She exceeded 76 meters twice and 75 meters three times over her first five attempts, keeping herself firmly in medal contention throughout the competition.With victory hanging on the final round, the Chinese teenager produced the best throw of her career, sending the hammer out to 77.94 meters. The effort edged Rogers by just 13 centimeters to secure the title, while Price finished third with 76.95 meters. China's Asian record holder Zhao Jie placed fifth with 75.63 meters.The Eugene meeting was the ninth stop of the 2026 Diamond League season, one of the most prestigious annual series in global track and field. The circuit features 15 meetings before concluding with the two-day final in Brussels in September.China has enjoyed a productive Diamond League campaign across the throwing disciplines. Women's discus throw star Feng Bin and women's javelin thrower Yan Ziyi have already accumulated enough points to qualify for the season-ending Diamond League Final, highlighting the country's continued strength in field events.Still only 19, Zhang has progressed from a world junior record holder to a consistent challenger against the world's elite throwers, further strengthening China's traditional depth in women's throwing events.Zhang's breakthrough also comes at an important time for Chinese athletics, with the Chinese Athletics Association recently publishing the proposed roster for the 2026 Asian Games.The provisional squad combines experienced world and Olympic medalists with a new generation of athletes expected to carry China's athletics program into the next Olympic cycle.Among the headline names are world champion discus thrower Feng, Asian record holder Zhao, sprint hurdlers Wu Yanni and Lin Yuwei, race walkers and a number of promising young field-event specialists, illustrating the China's emphasis on maintaining strength in traditional medal events while accelerating the development of younger athletes.China has historically enjoyed considerable success in women's throwing events, particularly in discus, shot put and hammer throw.The emergence of athletes such as Zhang and Zhao suggests that the country's pipeline in these disciplines remains strong as veteran competitors gradually transition out of the international stage.Zhang's victory came at a symbolic moment for Chinese athletics, which is entering a new Olympic cycle following the retirement of several of its most recognizable stars after 2025's National Games.Sprint legend Su Bingtian, Olympic shot put medalist Gong Lijiao and a number of other veteran athletes have stepped away from elite competition, leaving a younger generation to shoulder China's medal hopes.With the Asian Games approaching, China's athletics team will look to translate its encouraging international performances into medals on the continental stage. Veterans such as Feng are expected to anchor the team, while rising talents such as Zhang represent the country's long-term future.One of the most notable features of the roster is the growing presence of teenage and early-20s competitors. Zhang, despite her age, has already established herself as one of China's leading medal hopes in the women's hammer throw after consistently competing alongside the world's best this season.For Zhao, who broke the Asian record earlier this season, the Eugene competition provided another opportunity to measure herself against an elite international field ahead of the Asian Games and future global championships. Although she finished fifth, competing regularly against Olympic and world champions remains a valuable part of her preparation."Against an experienced field featuring some of the most decorated hammer throwers, Zhang's composure not only allowed her to produce a new personal best, but also demonstrated the competitive maturity increasingly expected from one of China's brightest young athletics stars," Mao Jiale, a sports commentator, told the Global Times."If Zhang's developing trajectory continues, the teenager could become one of the defining figures of Chinese athletics in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, with the upcoming Asian Games likely serving as another major stage in her rapid ascent."