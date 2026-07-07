Xi urges all-out efforts in flood control, disaster relief

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts in organizing flood emergency rescue, disaster relief, treatment of the injured and resettlement of the affected people after multiple regions were hit by floods.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said full efforts should be made to minimize casualties and prevent secondary disasters.



Xi made the instructions after heavy rains and gale-force winds triggered a series of disasters, including reservoir breach and landslide in regions including Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Hubei and Gansu provinces, resulting in heavy casualties and economic losses.



In the face of severe challenges posed by floods, Xi called on local regions and relevant departments to well implement flood control measures, demanding specific efforts to inspect, identify and remove risks and hazards in rivers and lakes, dilapidated reservoirs, and areas prone to geological disasters.



He also stressed the need to strengthen monitoring, early warning, and emergency preparedness and response, and urged solid efforts in disaster prevention and relief work to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.



Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged strengthened measures to closely monitor the rain and flood conditions in local regions, enhance hazard detection and early warning, and carry out emergency rescue and relief with all-out efforts.

