UAE's Chinese-built L-15E jets debut at major US airshow; appearance showcases world-class capabilities, reflects global recognition: Chinese expert

A Chinese-built L-15E advanced trainer jet of the UAE's national aerobatic display team is refueled mid-flight. Photo: Screenshot from the UAE Ministry of Defense's official X account

Chinese-built L-15E advanced trainer jets made their first appearance at a major US airshow as part of the UAE's national aerobatic display team, attracting attention from international defense observers and earning high praise for their performance capabilities. A Chinese expert said the UAE bringing Chinese trainer aircraft to a US airshow highlights the aircraft's world-class performance. It also shows that the Chinese trainer aircraft is earning broad recognition and confidence from international users.The UAE Ministry of Defense announced on its official X account on Tuesday the successful conclusion of the Fursan Al Emarat's US journey, saying the team delivered stunning aerial displays. A video accompanying the post featured the Chinese-built L-15E performing a series of impressive maneuvers, showcasing the aircraft's outstanding capabilities, as well as footage of the aircraft being refueled mid-air.According to the official website of the FourLeaf Air Show, which took place at Jones Beach, New York, from July 4 to 6 local time, Fursan Al Emarat is the UAE's national aerobatic display team. In 2025, the team marked a landmark transition, adopting the state-of-the-art Chinese-built L-15E - a fourth-generation fly-by-wire fighter trainer jet that defines the next chapter of Emirati aviation excellence.Before the start of the airshow event, on June 26, the FourLeaf Air Show on its Facebook page also asked the audience to not "miss the team's first international deployment with their new L-15E aircraft and their first-ever participation in a US air show" when introducing the UAE's aerobatic display team.Described as a "fly-by-wire marvel," the Hongdu L-15E is capable of digitally processing every pilot input into aerodynamic perfection. In addition to the full-fly-by-wire digital control system, the aircraft also features key specifications including a combined maximum thrust of 4,200 kilogram-force per engine, a maximum service ceiling of 16,000 meters (over 52,000 feet), and a wingspan of 9.4 meters that is engineered for high-alpha maneuvers, according to the website of the US airshow.The debut of Chinese made Hongdu L-15 on US soil has drawn attention from the media. Independent defense news outlet Defense Blog on July 2 reported the arrival of UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team at Long Island MacArthur Airport flying Chinese-built Hongdu L-15 jets. It also said that Zambia flies the type, while adding that the UAE's order of a dozen aircraft, first announced by the UAE Ministry of Defense in February 2022, makes Abu Dhabi the aircraft's highest-profile export customer to date and the first nation to put the jet in front of Western airshow crowds on a national display team.The FourLeaf Air Show, one of the largest airshows in the US, is believed to provide the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team with a high-profile platform to showcase its Chinese-built Hongdu L-15E jets to a large audience, Defense Blog reported.Magazine Aviation Week on July 2 said in an article titled "Debrief: China's Unlikely Military Aerospace Debut In US" that visitors to the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, New York, were set to witness what was believed to be the first public display in the US by a modern, Chinese-built military aircraft.Formed from the elite ranks of the UAE Air Force and Air Defense, the Fursan Al Emarat has grown from its founding into a world-class aerobatic force, said the FourLeaf website.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the UAE has shown a discerning eye in choosing Chinese advanced trainer aircraft, a move that also highlights the world-leading standards of the UAE's training system, especially in aviation training.According to FourLeaf's website, the L-15E replaced the Aermacchi MB-339 fleet which served the team for its first 15 years. The transition was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, marking the UAE team's first aircraft change since its formation.Song said the UAE's decision to purchase and operate the L-15E and showcase it at a major international airshow in the US will help demonstrate the aircraft's capabilities and enhance its visibility on the global stage, adding that the move represents an important milestone for the global trainer aircraft market, as it reflects growing recognition of China's advanced trainer aircraft and its capability to manufacture them.