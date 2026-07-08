Xi presents China's top sci-tech award, delivers important speech
By Xinhua Published: Jul 08, 2026 11:16 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping presented the country's top sci-tech award and delivered an important speech at a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.
The meeting brings together the national science and technology award conference, the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the 11th national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.