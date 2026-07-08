IMF projects 2026 global growth at 3.0 pct, citing Mideast risks

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday projected that global growth will slow to 3.0 percent in 2026 before recovering to 3.4 percent in 2027.



This is down from the average of 3.5 percent observed in 2024-2025, but broadly unchanged compared with its forecasts in the April 2026 World Economic Outlook report. The modesty of slowdown reflects the effects of the war in the Middle East being partly offset by accelerated demand-driven momentum in the global technology cycle thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and its adoption, the July report said.

