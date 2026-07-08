'Chinese Aegis' Type 052D destroyer Kaifeng meets Russia's 'carrier killer' Varyag as crews exchange visits during Joint Sea-2026 naval exercise

Russian officers and sailors visit the Chinese guided missile destroyer Kaifeng during a reciprocal warship tour as part of the China-Russia "Joint Sea-2026" exercise in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on July 8, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Wang Yuanfang

Under clear skies in the port city of Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, Chinese and Russian warships participating in the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise were moored side by side at the dock. The national flags of China and Russia flew alongside each other atop the ships' main masts.Officers and sailors from both navies boarded each other's vessels to gain an intuitive mutual understanding of each side's routine training and equipment management of naval vessels, with Chinese side opening guided missile destroyer Kaifeng, and Russian side opening missile cruiser Varyag.The shore phase of the China-Russia "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise concluded smoothly on Wednesday evening. Vessels from both sides will cast off from a military port in Qingdao on Thursday morning and sail to the designated sea area for maritime joint drills.Opening warships to visiting crews is an established international practice and traditional activity during naval vessel exchanges, and also serves as a valuable platform for Chinese and foreign naval officers and soldiers to learn from each other. The visits allow sailors from both sides to observe each other's strengths, identify areas for improvement and learn from one another through firsthand exchanges.At around 8:30 am, Russian sailors boarded the Kaifeng, a Type 052D guided missile destroyer independently designed and built by China. Known as the "Chinese Aegis" for its advanced air defense capabilities, the vessel also possesses strong anti-ship combat capabilities. The Kaifeng serves as the Chinese command ship for the exercise.This is the Kaifeng's first participation in the Joint Sea series of China-Russia naval exercises.The Russian sailors' interest in the Chinese warship was evident throughout the tour. The Global Times reporter noted that they carefully and thoroughly observed equipment and operational charts displayed along the passageways, with some stopping for a closer look.Their attention was particularly focused on the ship's 64-cell universal vertical launch system and main gun at the bow as Chinese personnel introduced the equipment through interpreters."You can see our sailors' interest in their eyes. We want to learn more about the technical performance of the equipment," a Russian support personnel told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Chinese officers and sailors visit the Russian guided missile cruiser Varyag during a reciprocal warship tour as part of the China-Russia "Joint Sea-2026" exercise in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on July 8, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Li Fengxiang

Chinese officers and sailors also boarded the Varyag, a guided missile cruiser often dubbed an "aircraft carrier killer." A regular participant in the Joint Sea exercises, the Varyag has become a familiar presence in China-Russia joint naval drills.The Varyag has a full-load displacement of more than 11,000 tons. Its signature weapons system consists of eight twin launchers for long-range supersonic anti-ship missiles mounted on both sides of the bow. The cruiser can operate independently or as part of a task force to strike enemy surface vessels, disrupt maritime lines of communication and provide naval fire support during amphibious operations."Boarding the ship and observing it up close, I was impressed by the Russian crew's strong combat readiness. Armed sentries are deployed at the gangway and on the foredeck. The guards were fully equipped with helmets, body armor and firearms fitted with night vision sights. Their professionalism left a deep impression on us," said Yang Mingyi, a crew member of the Kaifeng who boarded the Varyag for the first time."The exchange broadened my horizons. We will draw on Russia's valuable experience and adapt what we have learned to further strengthen our own combat readiness," he added.Since its launch in 2012, the "Joint Sea" series has developed into a joint exercise with growing international influence. It has become an important platform for deepening military cooperation between China and Russia and a key window into the strategic mutual trust and coordination between the two armed forces.Chang Hao, a member of the joint exercise command, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China took the lead in planning the exercise program before closely coordinating with the Russian side to adapt procedures and operational details in line with the tactical practices of both navies.