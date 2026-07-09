China’s national supercomputing internet ‘core node’ goes online, offering over 100,000 AI computing cards

2026 Henan Artificial Intelligence Conference Photo: Screenshot of Henan Daily





The “core node” of China's national supercomputing internet was announced to have officially come online on Wednesday at the 2026 Henan Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, the Securities Times reported.The national supercomputing internet core node project aims to build a national computing resource coordination and dispatch system, undertaking major functions such as operational management and resource scheduling, while integrating comprehensive services including supply-demand matching and industrial incubation, said the report.The node is reportedly capable of providing more than 100,000 cards of AI computing power externally in China, making it the largest single domestic AI computing power resource pool since the launch of the national supercomputing internet platform, the Securities Times reported.Global Times