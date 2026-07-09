China's CPI up 1 pct in June

Customers buy vegetables at a supermarket in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in June, official data showed Thursday.The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also increased 1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).On a month-on-month basis, CPI edged down 0.3 percent in June, the NBS data revealed.Thursday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 4.1 percent year on year in June.