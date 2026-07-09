China's new energy vehicle output, sales both exceed 7 mln in H1

Photo: VCG

China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector reported continued growth in the first half of 2026, with output and sales both exceeding 7 million units during the period, latest industry data showed on Thursday.NEV output from January to June reached 7.438 million units, while sales stood at 7.446 million units, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.Pure electric vehicles accounted for 67 percent of the total NEV sales during the period, the data showed.