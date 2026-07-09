CHINA / MILITARY
China, Russia conduct live-force, live-fire drills at sea
By Xinhua Published: Jul 09, 2026 03:30 PM
Photo: PLA Navy

Photo: PLA Navy



Chinese and Russian naval vessels on Thursday started to carry out live-force, live-fire maritime drills in designated areas near the city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The drills are part of the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise, which began on Monday and consists of three phases: force assembly, harbor-based planning and at-sea operations.

According to the exercise plan, the maritime phase includes drills on joint reconnaissance, air defense and anti-missile defense, and coordinated submarine search and rescue operations.

Before the maritime phase, Chinese and Russian participating personnel held a series of shore-based exchange activities, including visits to each other's naval vessels.