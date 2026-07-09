China issues action plan for carbon peaking during 15th Five-Year Plan period

China's State Council has issued an action plan for carbon peaking during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), outlining key tasks and measures to achieve the goal in the period.



By 2030, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will be reduced by 17 percent from the 2025 level, and the share of non-fossil energy consumption will reach 25 percent, according to the plan.



These measures aim to ensure the timely achievement of a carbon peaking goal and lay a solid foundation for meeting the country's nationally determined contributions target for 2035 and advancing carbon neutrality.



The plan outlines key tasks across five areas, including accelerating the adjustment and optimization of the energy structure, promoting green and low-carbon industrial development, and deepening the green and low-carbon transition in key sectors.

