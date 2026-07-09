Norwegian salmon sees growing demand in China amid 'Haaland fever'

A Haaland image is on display at a Norwegian salmon counter in a Walmart supermarket in Chengdu, capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Courtesy of the Norwegian Seafood Council

Norwegian salmon has seen rising demand from Chinese consumers, as reflected in booming exports, while the Nordic country's soccer star Erling Haaland has gained a growing following among Chinese fans.In June, Norwegian salmon exports to China reached 10,889 tons, up 31 percent year-on-year, while export value reached NOK840 million ($86 million), up 21 percent, according to the latest data provided by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) to the Global Times.Commenting on the notable salmon trade, Sigmund Bjorgo, China director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, told the Global Times that "we believe the 'Haaland: I Choose Salmon from Norway' campaign has contributed positively to this momentum by increasing consumer attention and interest in Norwegian salmon." Haaland is the brand ambassador for the NSC.In June, the NSC launched the campaign in China to further step up the country's investment in the Chinese market. The campaign has now reached more than 950 retail stores nationwide. As of Tuesday, on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, the "I Choose Salmon from Norway" hashtag has generated 696,000 impressions and more than 1,800 related posts, according to the NSC.On RedNote, many users shared photos showing Haaland-themed displays at salmon counters, while many others inquired about the campaign's reach and which supermarkets featured the displays for photo opportunities.Haaland's fierce expressions on the pitch have long been a meme among Chinese fans. The salmon campaign used this popular image in a fun way by linking his fierce on-field persona with his love for Norwegian seafood.This campaign will run through the end of July, spanning the entire World Cup period. "Across holistic digital platforms and retail stores, Norwegian salmon and Haaland are making their way onto Chinese consumers' summer tables," Bjorgo said.With the World Cup bringing greater attention to football, Haaland's healthy, professional and energetic image creates new opportunities to build awareness of the Seafood from Norway origin brand. It also gives us a relevant way to show how Norwegian salmon can be enjoyed at home or while watching the World Cup, Bjorgo said.In the long run, this influence lays a solid foundation and offers a lively way to showcase our strengths in sustainability and natural taste, said Bjorgo.Bjorgo noted that long-term consumer choice will always depend on the product itself - its freshness, quality and stable supply. He vows to continue to work closely with partners in China to make high-quality Norwegian seafood more accessible to Chinese consumers.Last year, China moved up three places from sixth in 2024 to enter the top three global markets for Norwegian seafood for the first time, becoming a key growth engine for the seafood trade of the Nordic country. China was also the largest growth market for Norwegian seafood in 2025, with export value increasing by NOK2.9 billion year-on-year, representing a growth of 30.9 percent. Demand from Chinese consumers for high-quality Norwegian seafood continues to grow steadily, according to the NSC.