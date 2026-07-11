China marks 22nd National Maritime Day as marine economy tops 11 trillion yuan

Gantry cranes stand in rows at the Taicang port area of Suzhou Port in East China's Jiangsu Province, on June 10, where cargo vessels load and unload in an orderly manner at berths. The port saw steady growth in container and cargo throughput in the first five months of the year. Photo: VCG





China celebrated its 22nd National Maritime Day on Saturday, which also marks the country’s observance of World Maritime Day. This year’s theme of National Maritime Day highlights how digital intelligence is reshaping the future of navigation. The main event was held in Beijing for the first time in a hybrid format combining online and offline activities, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).The 2026 China Maritime Day announcement released by the MOT on Saturday showed that China has become a major shipping, shipbuilding and maritime power. China accounts for nearly one-third of global seaborne trade, with its shipping routes and services covering major trading countries and regions worldwide. Eight of the world’s top 10 ports by cargo throughput and six by container throughput are in China, while the country’s shipbuilding industry has maintained a global lead in the three major indicators for 16 consecutive years. The country’s marine economy has exceeded 11 trillion yuan（$1.62 trillion).Since the Han Dynasty (206BC-220), China’s shipbuilding techniques and maritime navigation technologies have continued to evolve, supporting the growth of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and creating convenient channels for trade and exchanges between China and the outside world. More than 600 years ago, Zheng He led seven voyages to the Western Seas, using advanced shipbuilding skills and sophisticated astronomical navigation techniques to build an important bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations, according to the MOT announcement.July 11 marks the day when Zheng He embarked on his first voyage to the “Western Oceans.” In 2005, on the 600th anniversary of Zheng He’s voyages, the State Council officially designated the day as China’s Maritime Day.Global Times