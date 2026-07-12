Created-by-China wins global consumers with smarter products, solutions

A representative interacts with a robot before the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

China's intelligent manufacturing is winning more overseas customers with smarter products and integrated solutions, as innovation and technology become key drivers in exports.The shift is well reflected in China's foreign trade performance. Data from the General Administration of Customs shows the country's exports of high-tech products reached 5.25 trillion yuan (about 775 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 13.2 percent year on year.From AI-powered consumer goods to intelligent industrial automation systems, Chinese companies are meeting increasingly diversified customer needs with innovative products, customized solutions and reliable services, strengthening their presence in global markets.SMARTER PRODUCTSAt a recent trade fair showcasing Chinese products in Warsaw, a rideable smart suitcase developed by Hangzhou Aliotop Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd drew much attention from buyers.The firm started by making automotive tools and components. In 2023, it invented a suitcase fitted with electric drive technology, smart controls and a companion app."It is more than just a suitcase. It is a smart mobility product," said Wu Yifan, founder of the company.Through a dedicated app, users can control the suitcase remotely, track its location and check its status, with AI-powered interaction planned for future models, Wu told Xinhua.The company has sold about 10,000 such suitcases abroad since entering overseas markets last year, mainly in North America and Europe -- a figure it expects to triple this year as its distribution network expands.Wu believes that rideable smart suitcases are still uncommon in Europe and will become an innovative product with significant market potential.The same transformative trend is unfolding across an expanding array of consumer goods. At the expo, Hangzhou Weishi Import and Export Co., Ltd. showcased a range of smart furniture innovations, including automatically adjustable desks, gaming tables with built-in lighting, and massage chairs wired for sound.The company tailors its product development to customer needs, collaborating closely with overseas buyers to integrate intelligent technologies into traditional furniture designs, a sales representative with the enterprise told Xinhua.He said demand for smart furniture has continued to grow in Brazil, while buyers in Europe generally prioritize product quality and reliability.China's surging innovation capacity is fueling this transformative shift. The country's ascent into the global top 10 in the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index 2025 solidifies its position as a powerhouse driving the evolution toward higher-value manufacturing.INTEGRATED SOLUTIONSBeyond consumer products, Chinese companies are supplying more complete industrial solutions to overseas customers.In sectors such as logistics and manufacturing, Chinese firms now provide integrated warehouse automation systems, collaborative robots, intelligent sorting equipment, and digital management platforms, combining hardware, software and after-sales services.At a recent robotics exhibition in Warsaw, Polish technology company Tech4Business showcased a range of China-made service robots, including autonomous floor-cleaning robots, food delivery robots and humanoid robots.The company's project manager, Piotr Kozynacki, said Tech4Business chose to partner with Chinese manufacturers because they offered complete solutions rather than standalone products.Kozynacki noted the decision was driven not only by product performance but also by Chinese suppliers' readiness to customize products based on customer feedback and local market needs while providing continuous technical support."That is something we are very satisfied with when working with Chinese companies," he said.For Polish packaging solutions provider Silny and Salamon, cooperation with Chinese companies has evolved beyond purchasing products to developing integrated supply chain solutions through long-term partnerships.Ewa Knapinska, the company's vice CEO, characterized collaboration with Chinese manufacturers as an integral part of its supply chain, providing unwavering sourcing reliability, uncompromising quality consistency, and sustained production support over the long term.The trend is not limited to small and medium-sized enterprises. Major European companies are also adopting Chinese intelligent solutions.French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has deployed autonomous mobile robots from Chinese company Geek+ at distribution centers in France, Poland and Italy to improve warehouse efficiency and support the growth of its e-commerce operations.Broader industrial partnerships are also emerging. German intralogistics group KION has invested in Chinese robotics company ZIKOO Robotics to expand its portfolio of AI-driven warehouse automation solutions, combining ZIKOO's robotics technology with KION's system integration and global service capabilities.Meanwhile, Chinese industrial automation company Estun Automation has expanded into Spain through DFactory Barcelona as part of its broader European strategy, offering industrial robots, automation equipment and digital industrial solutions."In everything from electric vehicles and solar panels to humanoid robots and enterprise-grade AI systems, China is defining the terms of competition," wrote Kaiser Kuo, a writer for the World Economic Forum, in an article published on the organization's website.