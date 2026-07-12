Sales of China-made ice cream, smoothie machines, pet-cooling mats surge amid heat waves in Europe

People try to cope with the scorching heat by drinking plenty of water, using umbrellas and handheld fans as a new heatwave is expected to push temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, in London, United Kingdom, on July 8, 2026. Photo: VCG

As Europe endures record-high temperatures this summer, Chinese-made cooling products are seeing strong demand, particularly commercial and household ice cream machines, slushie machines, and related refrigeration equipment, as well as cooling products for pets, the Global Times learned from Chinese exporters.Ningbo Sicen Refrigeration Equipment Co a company with more than a decade of experience in commercial cold drink equipment, has benefited significantly. In the first five months of this year, the value of its exports grew more than 15 percent year-on-year, a manager told the Global Times on Sunday.Specializing in ice cream machines and hot-and-cold juice dispensers under its own brand, the company produces about 15,000 units annually and exports to more than 80 countries and regions, the manager said.Another Ningbo-based small appliances manufacturer, traditionally focused on electric irons, coffee machines, and kitchen appliances, entered the home-use cold drink equipment market this year."Our new slushie machines first gained traction in North America and are now expanding into Europe, with approximately 20 containers exported in the first five months," Yan Pengfei, a business director of the company, told the Global Times.A manager at a Ningbo-based manufacturer said that the company's shipments of ice machines to Europe increased more than 70 percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year, accounting for about 15 percent of total sales, according to media reports.From January to May, Ningbo-based producers exported more than 57 million cooling appliances such as fans and air conditioners, up 6.5 percent year-on-year, with a total value of 8.29 billion yuan ($1.22 billion). Exports of ice cream machines, ice makers, and other refrigeration equipment reached 1.3 billion yuan, a 22.7 percent increase year-on-year, according to statistics the Ningbo Customs sent to the Global Times.In Zhongshan, South China's Guangdong Province, a manufacturer of commercial cooling equipment reported a surge of more than 80 percent year-on-year in sales for its ice cream machines and beer coolers so far this year, which are popular with overseas supermarkets and restaurant chains, a manager for responsible for export affairs at Guangdong Welly Electrical Appliances Co told the Global Times.Guangdong Homa Refrigerator Co manufactures and sells refrigerators and freezers. Its exports of refrigerators and freezers exceeded 6.4 million units so far this year, up 9.3 percent year-on-year, the Global Times learned from the company.Beyond traditional household cooling items, pet-specific cooling products are also gaining popularity.He Shunv, a manager at Ningbo Winpex Group Co, told the Global Times that the value of the company's pet cooling products, such as gel-based cooling mats, have exceeded 10 million yuan this year, up more than 70 percent year-on-year.A manager surnamed Sun at an e-commerce services provider, mainly serving Yiwu-based exporters, reported notable increases in cooling product exports of its clients."In addition to Europe, searches for pet cooling items in North America on major e-commerce platforms have risen 15-20 percent annually, with the keyword 'pet self-cooling mat' up 35 percent year-on-year. Searches for 'pet cooling aluminum plates for camping and outdoor use' are up 50 percent. Sales of one company's pet ice mats grew more than 120 percent week-on-week in Europe recently, with monthly transactions surpassing $100,000," said Sun."This surge in cooling products in overseas markets showed that Chinese manufacturers retain the agility to quickly respond to sudden spikes in foreign demand, and deliver products with innovative functions in a timely manner, thereby meeting local market requirements," Hu Qimu, a professor at the Maritime Silk Road Institute of Huaqiao University, told the Global Times on Sunday.