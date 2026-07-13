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Taiwan's regional defense department has reportedly shelved or canceled several upgrades for aging weapons systems and instead shifted toward buying new equipment. Chinese mainland experts said no matter how the regional authorities act, the mainland's military advantages over Taiwan region have long reached a generational gap, warning that attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by force would only push the island into greater danger.Taiwan's military in the past usually used "operational maintenance funds" to finance upgrade projects for aging equipment. But there is a policy shift and Taiwan's regional defense department have reportedly instructed that, in principle, no new "upgrade" be proposed, including the army's M60A3 tanks and the navy's S-70C anti-submarine helicopters, according to Taiwan's United Daily News on Sunday.In the past, due to difficulties in acquiring foreign weapons systems, Taiwan's armed forces often used "operational maintenance funds" to finance upgrade projects for aging equipment. However, Taiwan's regional defense department have reportedly instructed that, in principle, no further performance enhancement programs should be proposed for outdated weapons, with priority given to purchasing new systems.Song Zhongping, a military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday that even a comprehensive replacement of equipment would only amount to limited repairs and could not bridge the overall military capability gap across the Straits, describing it as "a mantis trying to stop a chariot."Taiwan's military budget is limited, and large-scale purchases of US-made weapons would squeeze spending on people's livelihoods, ultimately leaving ordinary residents to shoulder a heavy defense burden, Song said, adding that the island's people are being asked to pay the price for "Taiwan independence."As the report claimed, citing informed sources, incumbent Taiwan regional defense chief Wellington Koo had argued while serving as secretary-general of the island's security council that, provided the defense budget was sufficient, spending on new weapons procurement should take precedence over "operational maintenance funds."The S-70C helicopters, which are critical to Taiwan's navy's long-range anti-submarine operations, have been in service for more than 30 years, underscoring the need for updated equipment. Given changes in the regional security environment and what the report described as a loosening of Washington's stance on arms sales to Taiwan island, the navy has begun prioritizing the procurement of new MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, the UDN report noted. Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao cited the background of mainland's submarine-based launch of intercontinental missile to claim anti-submarine capabilities along the first island chain has become more prominent.The air force's performance enhancement project for its C-130H transport aircraft, codenamed "Taiwushan No. 3," is replaced by procurement attempt of 10 new C-130J transport aircraft.Commenting on the move, expert Song said it was "ridiculous" for Taiwan to believe that its own anti-submarine helicopters could counter the mainland's strategic missile submarines. "If the Taiwan authorities can ensure their own self-defense, that would already be more than enough," Song said.Taiwan regional authorities may seek to loyalty to the US, but they need to understand that they cannot help the US, and the US does not need their help. "No matter what helicopters are replaced, anti-submarine aircraft cannot alter the cross-Straits military balance."The US also does not expect to rely on the island of Taiwan to help with the so-called anti-submarine operations. Its arms sales to Taiwan are merely milking benefits from the island and collecting "protection fees," Song added.A report published by Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday noted that Taiwan's procurement of new weapons faces severe delivery delays. For example, Taiwan's naval command began allocating funds in 2018 to purchase new long-range heavy wire-guided torpedoes for its Chien Lung-class submarines, with the total budget exceeding NT$5.4 billion ($171 million). Nine years later, not a single torpedo has been delivered, as the US side has repeatedly postponed the delivery schedule.The Taiwan region fired its High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) on the western coast of the island in June, but according to media on the island, four live rounds failed to launch. Military sources revealed that system problems had already emerged before, and the US side had assisted in updating the software last year."Even after spending huge sums of money, Taiwan can only receive outdated equipment," Song said. The Taiwan regional authorities should recognize reality, as seeking "Taiwan independence" by relying on the US is simply impossible. "The only correct path is to recognize that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China. 'Taiwan independence' is doomed to fail, and there should be no illusions," he said.