China, Russia wrap up joint naval exercise

The "Joint Sea-2026" exercise between China and Russia concluded at a military port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province Monday, with all planned exercise missions finished.



Following the conclusion of the drills, some of the two countries' participating forces have set sail for the Pacific to carry out joint patrols.



The two naval forces dispatched 10 vessels, including surface, underwater, aerial, and support units, to the exercise centered on "jointly countering maritime security risks."



During the harbor planning phase, the two sides held various activities, including tabletop simulations, vessel tours, professional seminars, and receptions, alongside basketball matches.



At sea, they conducted live-force and live-fire subjects, including joint reconnaissance, anti-air and anti-missile defense, anti-surface strikes, and joint submarine rescue.



The joint exercise fully simulates real maritime and aerial combat environments with a strong combat-oriented focus, according to the Chinese chief director of the exercise.



The joint exercise further deepens the two militaries' strategic mutual trust, consolidates long-standing friendship and raises their capacity to jointly handle maritime crises, the chief director added.



Launched on July 6, the "Joint Sea-2026" is the twelfth in the series dating back to 2012.



Zheng Hong, a researcher with the Naval Research Academy, said the joint exercise bears important practical significance for safeguarding regional peace and stability.

