Rising Australian enthusiasm for China travel calls for Canberra to foster closer co-op

Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT
Australian media outlets have taken note of the growing enthusiasm among Australian travelers for visiting China. This wave of people-to-people exchanges illustrates the renewed momentum of economic cooperation. It is a positive trend that deserves to be recognized and valued by Australia.
Skyscanner search data shows that China is rapidly gaining momentum among Australian travelers, with flight searches up 44 percent year-on-year - more than Japan, Australian media outlet nine.com.au reported on Monday.
There have been many similar reports from Australian media outlets. Data from Australian tourism agency Wendy Wu Tours showed that China bookings are up more than 100 percent year-on-year in 2026, while Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showed that visits to China have increased by 16.5 percent over the past year.
This tourism surge is no coincidence. It has been boosted by practical measures, as well as improvements in infrastructure and services across China that have made travel easier than ever.
China's extension of its unilateral visa-free policy for Australian ordinary passport holders until the end of 2026 has significantly facilitated travel. Australians can now visit China visa-free for up to 30 days for tourism, business and exchanges.
Meanwhile, international flight capacity between the two countries has continued to recover, while improvements in mobile payment services have made daily spending far more convenient for overseas visitors.
These policies have translated into tangible results. According to China's Foreign Ministry, visa-free arrivals in the first quarter increased by nearly 30 percent year-on-year, underscoring the growing appeal of easier access.
Yet the growing popularity of China among Australian travelers reflects more than improved convenience. On a deeper level, it shows the positive development of bilateral relations and the ongoing improvement of China-Australia economic cooperation.
Trade remains one of the strongest foundations of the bilateral relationship. According to China's General Administration of Customs, bilateral trade exceeded $105.7 billion during the first five months of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 33.3 percent. The continued release of complementary economic strengths has reinforced confidence among businesses while creating a more positive atmosphere for broader exchanges.
People-to-people interaction is perhaps the most visible beneficiary of this improving momentum. Tourism naturally follows when economic ties become more stable and mutual confidence increases. At the same time, greater travel helps strengthen public understanding, creating broader social support for future cooperation. Economic engagement and people-to-people exchanges are therefore reinforcing one another in a virtuous cycle.
Australian media outlets have also observed that China's image among Australian travelers is improving. As The Canberra Times reported, China is "far more accessible than many Australians realize," thanks to improved visa arrangements, increased airline capacity and better tourism infrastructure. High-speed rail, digital services and guided travel options have made traveling across China easier and more comfortable than many first-time visitors expect. "There could be more growth to come for China, as perceptions about the Asian powerhouse change."
This positive feedback loop deserves to be protected. Stronger economic cooperation encourages greater tourism and cultural exchanges. In turn, expanding people-to-people contacts help reduce misunderstandings, deepen mutual trust and generate broader public support for practical cooperation.
The positive trajectory did not come easily. Previous years demonstrated that Australia's unnecessary restrictions on trade, investment and normal exchanges caused losses. Businesses faced uncertainty, cooperation opportunities were lost, and mutual trust suffered.
As Australians continue to rediscover China through personal experience, Australian policymakers need to recognize the value of preserving this momentum. A stable, predictable and pragmatic policy environment would not only benefit tourism but also unlock greater opportunities in trade, investment, education and other areas where the two economies remain highly complementary, instead of shock or threats.
Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian on July 1 published an article in Australian media outlets, noting that what China brings to Australia is cooperation and opportunities, as well as the dividends of development, rather than threats or challenges.
The recent travel boom is therefore more than a tourism story. It reflects growing confidence, renewed connectivity and expanding common interests between two important trading partners. By continuing to foster openness and practical cooperation, China and Australia can transform today's tourism rebound into broader, longer-lasting economic gains for both sides.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn