Argentina football team pledges donation of supplies to flood-hit Guangxi to thank Chinese fans before World Cup semifinal

Argentina's midfielder Giovani Lo Celso takes part in a training session in Kansas City, the US, on July 12, 2026, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: VCG

The Argentina national football team has pledged to donate a batch of team merchandise, including water bottles, towels, clothing and backpacks, to help residents affected by the floods in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saying it hopes to "give back" to the support it has received from Chinese fans during the FIFA World Cup.In a statement posted on its official Chinese social media account on Sina Weibo in the early hours on Tuesday, the team said it was "deeply saddened" after hearing news of the flooding in Guangxi and wanted to do something for its supporters in China, especially those in the flood-hit region."We hope to donate a batch of Argentina national team supplies, including water bottles, towels, clothing and backpacks, which we believe can contribute to post-disaster recovery and reconstruction," the statement reads.The team added that it was seeking partners to facilitate the donation and invited organizations or individuals with relevant channels to get in touch to help deliver the supplies to the affected communities."During the World Cup, we have felt tremendous support and encouragement from Chinese fans, which has been a great source of motivation for the Argentina national team," the statement reads. "Now we hope to give something back in return."The donation comes as Guangxi continues recovery efforts following devastating floods triggered by Typhoon Maysak.According to local authorities, the floods have left 39 people dead and nine missing, the Xinhua News Agency reported on July 9.Rescue teams have been carrying out search and rescue operations, relocating affected residents, restoring public services and clearing damaged infrastructure, while relief supplies and donations have continued to arrive from across the country.The announcement attracted a warm response from Chinese netizens on Weibo, with many expressing support and appreciation for the team's gesture.Some netizens recalled Argentina team's previous support for China during natural disasters, sharing images of supplies donated by the Argentina national team following the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Jishishan county in Northwest China's Gansu Province in December 2023.The pledge also comes as defending champion Argentina prepares for the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the team will face England in the semifinals on Wednesday.The South American side has advanced to the semifinals after mounting a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the quarterfinals, maintaining its bid to retain the world title.