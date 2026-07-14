Logitech’s Chinese distributor fined 200,000 yuan over offensive ad

logitech file photo: VCG

Shanghai Best International Trade Co - a distributor for Logitech China - has been fined 200,000 yuan ($29,498) by local regulators for a promotional video that contained offensive language, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the chinanews.com reported on Tuesday.The penalty came after the company was found to have posted the controversial advertisement on Swiss computer accessories brand Logitech's China branch. The promotional content, which appeared in a video for a Logitech mouse, has drawn widespread criticism from consumers and sparked backlash online, according to the report.The Administration for Market Regulation of Jing'an District in Shanghai announced an administrative penalty decision against Shanghai Best International Trade Co. According to the authorities, enforcement officers received public complaints regarding the incident, described as "Logitech insulting consumers." It was found that the Douyin account "Logitech" posted a video advertisement from March 25 to March 26, 2026. The advertisement was suspected of containing content that violated social morals and public decency. The company's conduct is suspected of violating China's Advertising Law, the statement said.According to the statement, the company serves as a distributor for Logitech (China) Technology Co and had been authorized to register and operate the Douyin account "Logitech G Official Flagship Store," where it sold Logitech, Logitech G, and Blue-branded computer peripherals.Earlier reports indicated that the Douyin account of Logitech China's official store on March 26 posted a product promotional video for its GPW 3 mouse with the caption "When you say, 'I won't spend another penny,' I lower the price, and yet you still come running like a dog." The video was widely criticized for belittling and insulting consumers, triggering intense outrage online.Logitech China issued an apology on its official Sina Weibo account, saying that "We fully understand and empathize with every gamer's disappointment and anger, and we offer our sincerest apologies to all users" on March 26 night.The company's statement said that an internal investigation revealed that the unauthorized content was posted by an employee of the operator company, who bypassed Logitech China's marketing material review process. The incident has seriously violated Logitech China's brand guidelines, the statement said.Logitech China pledged to thoroughly review its management of authorized stores' marketing activities and ensure that such incidents do not recur, according to the statement.Global Times