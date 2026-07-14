Security alert

US Capitol Police officers and security personnel surround a vehicle that approached a security barricade near Constitution Avenue outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on July 13, 2026. Photo: VCG
US Federal law enforcement agents stand watch as travelers arrive at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 at ...
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for immediate and sustained de-escalation of the Ukraine conflict.
People attend funeral of Lebanese army officer killed in Israeli attack