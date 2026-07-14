PHOTO / WORLD
Security alert
By VCG Published: Jul 14, 2026 11:44 PM
US Capitol Police officers and security personnel surround a vehicle that approached a security barricade near Constitution Avenue outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on July 13, 2026. Photo: VCG

US Capitol Police officers and security personnel surround a vehicle that approached a security barricade near Constitution Avenue outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on July 13, 2026. Photo: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
ICE deployment widens

US Federal law enforcement agents stand watch as travelers arrive at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 at ...

UN chief calls for immediate de-escalation of Ukraine conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for immediate and sustained de-escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

People attend funeral of Lebanese army officer killed in Israeli attack

People attend funeral of Lebanese army officer killed in Israeli attack