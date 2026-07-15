Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for pushing for a "non-red supply chain" in five major industries on the Taiwan island, saying that the DPP authorities' actions will only lead to more unbridled exploitation and plunder by their "foreign masters," harming the interests and future of enterprises and the public on the island.The remarks came after an official from the Taiwan island's economic department claimed that the so-called "non-red supply chain" has become an international trend, while expressing hope to promote the "non-red transformation" of the five major industries on the island, establish closer supply chain linkages with "democratic countries" around the world, and even form an ecosystem to strengthen resilience."The so-called 'non-red supply chain' is a political manipulation by certain countries based on ideology. It seriously violates economic and market laws, undermines global economic stability, disrupts normal international trade, and damages the economic development of the island," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday.Driven by their nature of seeking "Taiwan independence," the DPP authorities are following suit, making noise and cooperating vigorously. On the one hand, they spare no effort to obstruct and restrict cross-Straits economic and trade cooperation; on the other hand, they obsequiously sell off the island's advantageous industries to external forces, handing over the autonomy of economic development on a silver platter. Yet what their actions have brought in return is nothing but more unbridled exploitation and plunder by their "foreign masters," harming the interests and future of enterprises and the public on the island, Zhu said.Zhu pointed out that the Chinese mainland has a complete industrial system, an open ultra-large market, abundant innovation factors, and a resilient supply chain network. It is the main engine of global economic growth, a key focus for global capital investment, and a fertile land and treasure trove for the investment, development, and growth of the vast number of Taiwan businesses.According to statistics from the mainland's customs, from January to June this year, the total trade volume across the Straits was approximately $185.03 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25.3 percent. Among this, the mainland's exports to the island were around $51.88 billion, up 32.9% percent year-on-year, while the mainland's imports from the island were $133.15 billion, up 22.5 percent year-on-year."This fully proves that cross-Straits industrial and supply chain cooperation is deepening, and the integrated development of the cross-Straits economy is continuously strengthening. The DPP authorities' obstinate push for cross-Straits 'decoupling' and severing of chains, along with their reckless and foolish actions, will end up lifting a rock only to drop it on their own feet," Zhu said.